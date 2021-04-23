The VP of Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP of Methode Electronics (MEI – Research Report), Timothy Glandon, bought shares of MEI for $16.33K.

Following Timothy Glandon’s last MEI Buy transaction on March 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

Based on Methode Electronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $295 million and quarterly net profit of $31.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $286 million and had a net profit of $41.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.01 and a one-year low of $23.97. MEI’s market cap is $1.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.80.

The insider sentiment on Methode Electronics has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Methode Electronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunications markets. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated busbars, and devices. The Medical segment refers to the medical device business. The company was founded by William Joseph McGinley in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.