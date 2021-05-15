The VP of Medical Affairs of Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP of Medical Affairs of Natus Medical (NTUS – Research Report), Dong Chune (Christopher) Chung, sold shares of NTUS for $1.67M.

Based on Natus Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $115 million and quarterly net profit of $2.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.88 and a one-year low of $16.38. NTUS’s market cap is $971 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -90.90.

Natus Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.