The VP of Finance and CFO of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of Finance and CFO of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR – Research Report), SPINK KENNETH, sold shares of AEHR for $52.46K.

Following SPINK KENNETH B.’s last AEHR Sell transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.5%. In addition to SPINK KENNETH, 3 other AEHR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Aehr Test Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.64 million and quarterly net profit of $567K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.89 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.60 and a one-year low of $1.15. AEHR’s market cap is $144 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -71.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $912.2K worth of AEHR shares and purchased $61.65K worth of AEHR shares. The insider sentiment on Aehr Test Systems has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.