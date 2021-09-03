The VP of Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP of Dillard’s (DDS – Research Report), Dean Worley, sold shares of DDS for $19.81K.

Based on Dillard’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and quarterly net profit of $186 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $945 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $210.23 and a one-year low of $28.54. DDS’s market cap is $4.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.