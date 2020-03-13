The VP of Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP of Boyd Gaming (BYD – Research Report), William R. Boyd, bought shares of BYD for $29.55K.

This is Boyd’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. In addition to William R. Boyd, 2 other BYD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Boyd Gaming’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $833 million and quarterly net profit of $24.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $792 million and had a net profit of $22.87 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.22 and a one-year low of $13.93. BYD’s market cap is $1.62B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.09.

Starting in January 2020, BYD received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Boyd Gaming has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.