The VP of BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of BorgWarner (BWA – Research Report), Joseph Fadool, sold shares of BWA for $971.1K.

In addition to Joseph Fadool, 3 other BWA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $46.60 and a one-year low of $17.00. BWA’s market cap is $7.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.62, reflecting a 9.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on BorgWarner has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The Drivetrain segment focuses in the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.