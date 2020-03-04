The VP of Avista (NYSE: AVA) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of Avista (AVA – Research Report), James Kensok, sold shares of AVA for $50.35K.

Following James Kensok’s last AVA Sell transaction on August 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.43 and a one-year low of $39.90. Currently, Avista has an average volume of 377.32K. AVA’s market cap is $3.32B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.59.

Starting in May 2019, AVA received 8 Sell ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Avista has been negative according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Kensok’s trades have generated a -11.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities; and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments.