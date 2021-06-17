The VP of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report), Scott Hudson, sold shares of AJG for $1.37M.

Following Scott Hudson’s last AJG Sell transaction on March 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 21.6%. In addition to Scott Hudson, one other AJG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion and quarterly net profit of $382 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.85 billion and had a net profit of $346 million. The company has a one-year high of $154.03 and a one-year low of $93.87. AJG’s market cap is $29.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.00, reflecting a -7.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Arthur J Gallagher & Co has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scott Hudson’s trades have generated a -10.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.