The VP, Marketing&Product Strategy of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP, Marketing&Product Strategy of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG – Research Report), Lior Handelsman, bought shares of SEDG for $24.6K.

This recent transaction increases Lior Handelsman’s holding in the company by 22.76% to a total of $4.5 million. Following Lior Handelsman’s last SEDG Buy transaction on December 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.2%.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $411 million and quarterly net profit of $41.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $12.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $103.60 and a one-year low of $34.05. SEDG’s market cap is $4.98B and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.69.

Seven different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.87M worth of SEDG shares and purchased $326.8K worth of SEDG shares. The insider sentiment on SolarEdge Technologies has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services.