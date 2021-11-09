The VP – Information Services of Columbus Mckinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP – Information Services of Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO – Research Report), Mark Paradowski, sold shares of CMCO for $401K.

Following Mark Paradowski’s last CMCO Sell transaction on November 24, 2017, the stock climbed by 14.5%. In addition to Mark Paradowski, 2 other CMCO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Columbus Mckinnon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $224 million and quarterly net profit of $15.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $158 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.06 and a one-year low of $33.92. Currently, Columbus Mckinnon has an average volume of 93.51K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.25, reflecting a -18.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.62M worth of CMCO shares and purchased $471.9K worth of CMCO shares. The insider sentiment on Columbus Mckinnon has been neutral according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, NY.