The VP – Information Services of Columbus Mckinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP – Information Services of Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO – Research Report), Mark Paradowski, bought shares of CMCO for $114.3K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Paradowski’s holding in the company by 35.47% to a total of $1.12 million. Following Mark Paradowski’s last CMCO Buy transaction on November 24, 2017, the stock climbed by 14.5%.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Columbus Mckinnon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $224 million and quarterly net profit of $15.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $158 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.06 and a one-year low of $33.92. Currently, Columbus Mckinnon has an average volume of 93.51K.

Starting in January 2021, CMCO received 29 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.25, reflecting a -18.3% downside. Four different firms, including Barrington and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.62M worth of CMCO shares and purchased $471.9K worth of CMCO shares. The insider sentiment on Columbus Mckinnon has been neutral according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, NY.