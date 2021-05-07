The VP HR of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: PFBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP HR of Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI – Research Report), Katrina Whitt, bought shares of PFBI for $134.3K.

Following Katrina Whitt’s last PFBI Buy transaction on January 28, 2021, the stock climbed by 3.3%. In addition to Katrina Whitt, 3 other PFBI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Premier Financial Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.29 million and quarterly net profit of $6.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.59 million and had a net profit of $5.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.25 and a one-year low of $10.10. Currently, Premier Financial Bancorp has an average volume of 33.26K.

The insider sentiment on Premier Financial Bancorp has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Katrina Whitt's trades have generated a 4.8% average return based on past transactions.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. Its services includes deposit services includes checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.