The VP HR of American Axle (NYSE: AXL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP HR of American Axle (AXL – Research Report), Terri Kemp, sold shares of AXL for $314K.

Based on American Axle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and quarterly net profit of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.43 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $454 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.92 and a one-year low of $2.50. Currently, American Axle has an average volume of 69.94K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $11.30, reflecting a 1.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on American Axle has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline, Metal Forming, and Casting. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The Casting segment produces thin wall castings and ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, and turbo charger housings for the light, commercial, and industrial markets. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.