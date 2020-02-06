The VP GM Advanced Surgery of Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP GM Advanced Surgery of Conmed (CNMD – Research Report), Stanley Peters, sold shares of CNMD for $19.48K.

Following Stanley Peters’ last CNMD Sell transaction on August 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

Based on Conmed’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $265 million and quarterly net profit of $14.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243 million and had a net profit of $15.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $116.81 and a one-year low of $69.27. Currently, Conmed has an average volume of 344.47K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CNMD with a $130.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Conmed has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.