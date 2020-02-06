The VP, Gen’l Counsel & Secretary of Columbus Mckinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP, Gen’l Counsel & Secretary of Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO – Research Report), Alan Korman, sold shares of CMCO for $64.38K.

Following Alan Korman’s last CMCO Sell transaction on March 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $43.09 and a one-year low of $30.76. CMCO’s market cap is $899.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.91. Currently, Columbus Mckinnon has an average volume of 166.49K.

The insider sentiment on Columbus Mckinnon has been negative according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, NY.