The VP, General Counsel & Secy of Universal (NYSE: UVV) is Selling Shares

On February 19, the VP, General Counsel & Secy of Universal (UVV – Research Report), Preston Douglas Wigner, sold shares of UVV for $129.2K.

In addition to Preston Douglas Wigner, one other UVV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Universal’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $673 million and quarterly net profit of $33.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $505 million and had a net profit of $25.97 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.70 and a one-year low of $37.04. UVV’s market cap is $1.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.10.

The insider sentiment on Universal has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Corp. engages in the processing, procuring, financing, packing, storing, shipping and trading of leaf tobacco. It operates its business through the following business segments: North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental and Special Services. The North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia segments are involved in flue-cured and burley leaf tobacco operations. The Dark Air-Cured segment includes supplying of dark air-cured tobacco to manufacturers of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. The Oriental segment supplies oriental tobacco to cigarette manufacturers. The Special Services segment provides laboratory services, including physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.