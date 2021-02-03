The VP, GC & Sec of Teradyne is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP, GC & Sec of Teradyne (TER – Research Report), Charles Jeffrey Gray, exercised options to sell 18,941 TER shares at $61.07 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.24M.

Following Charles Jeffrey Gray’s last TER Sell transaction on July 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 33.0%.

Based on Teradyne’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $759 million and quarterly net profit of $196 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $655 million and had a net profit of $125 million. The company has a one-year high of $143.40 and a one-year low of $42.87. TER’s market cap is $20.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.08, reflecting a -8.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Teradyne has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Wireless Test, and Industrial Automation. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor test products and services which are used both for wafer level and device package testing. The Systems Test segment comprises of defense and aerospace, storage test, and production board test business unit. The Wireless Test segment designs, develops, and supports advanced wireless test equipment for the manufacturing of wireless devices such as smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, personal computer peripherals, and other Wi-Fi, bluetooth, near field communication and cellular enabled devices. The Industrial Automation segment supplies collaborative robots that work side by side with production workers. The company was founded by Alexander V. d’Arbeloff and Nicholas DeWolf on September 23, 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, MA.