The VP, GC & Sec of Rayonier is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP, GC & Sec of Rayonier (RYN – Research Report), Mark Bridwell, exercised options to sell 6,166 RYN shares at $34.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $237.4K.

Following Mark Bridwell’s last RYN Sell transaction on March 15, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.1%. In addition to Mark Bridwell, 3 other RYN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $38.98 and a one-year low of $22.25. RYN’s market cap is $5.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 254.60.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $35.67, reflecting a 7.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Rayonier has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.