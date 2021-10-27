The VP & GC of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & GC of WD-40 Company (WDFC – Research Report), Richard Clampitt, sold shares of WDFC for $746.4K.

Based on WD-40 Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $115 million and quarterly net profit of $8.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $19.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $333.42 and a one-year low of $207.11. WDFC’s market cap is $3.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.80.

WD-40 Co. is a marketing company, which engages in the development and sale products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada, and Latin America. The EMEA segment comprises of countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The Asia-Pacific segment covers operations in Australia, China, and other countries in the Asia region. Its brands include WD-40, 3-IN-ONE, GT85, X-14, 2000 Flushes, Carpet Fresh, no vac, Spot Shot, 1001, Lava and Solvol. The company was founded by Sam Crivello and Norm Bernard Larsen in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.