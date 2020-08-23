The VP & GC of The Ensign Group is Exercising Options

On August 21 it was reported that the VP & GC of The Ensign Group (ENSG – Research Report), Beverly Wittekind, exercised options to sell 1,000 ENSG shares at $5.44 a share, for a total transaction value of $57.24K.

Following Beverly Wittekind’s last ENSG Sell transaction on June 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.1%.

Based on The Ensign Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $590 million and quarterly net profit of $40.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $493 million and had a net profit of $28.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.34 and a one-year low of $24.06. Currently, The Ensign Group has an average volume of 324.95K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ENSG with a $65.00 price target. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00, reflecting a -8.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Ensign Group has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Ensign Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services. The Senior Living Services segment operates assisted and independent living facilities. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment includes health care services which consist of providing combination of nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapists, medical social workers, and certified home health aide services. The company was founded by Roy E. Christensen, Christopher R. Christensen, and Gregory K. Stapley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, CA.