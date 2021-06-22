The VP & GC of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & GC of Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report), David Sienko, sold shares of HL for $558.6K.

Following David Sienko’s last HL Sell transaction on August 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to David Sienko, one other HL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Hecla Mining Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $211 million and quarterly net profit of $18.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.44 and a one-year low of $2.73. HL’s market cap is $4.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 251.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.08, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hecla Mining Company has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island, Junea, Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.