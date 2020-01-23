The VP & GC of Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & GC of Cryolife (CRY – Research Report), Jean Holloway, sold shares of CRY for $253.7K.

Based on Cryolife’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $67.88 million and GAAP net loss of $133K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.8 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.00 and a one-year low of $20.76. CRY’s market cap is $1.13B and the company has a P/E ratio of 1945.81.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $259.6K worth of CRY shares and purchased $81.54K worth of CRY shares. The insider sentiment on Cryolife has been neutral according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the Medical Devices, and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products; On-X products; CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy; PerClot; and PhotoFix.