The VP & GC of Alamo Group is Exercising Options

On August 12 it was reported that the VP & GC of Alamo Group (ALG – Research Report), Edward Rizzuti, exercised options to buy 900 ALG shares at $52.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $47.26K.

Following this transaction Edward Rizzuti’s holding in the company was increased by 20.74% to a total of $587.7K. This is Rizzuti’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $132.96 and a one-year low of $70.99. Currently, Alamo Group has an average volume of 32.84K. ALG’s market cap is $1.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.10.

Starting in September 2019, ALG received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.07M worth of ALG shares and purchased $74.38K worth of ALG shares. The insider sentiment on Alamo Group has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alamo Group, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts. It operates through the following business segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The Industrial segment provides mowers, as well as trimmers, shredders, sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment and other products designed for excavation, grading, shaping and land clearing, road building or maintenance. The company was founded by Donald J. Douglass in 1969 and is headquartered in Seguin, TX.