The VP, Gas Supply of Northwest Gas (NYSE: NWN) is Selling Shares

On September 22, the VP, Gas Supply of Northwest Gas (NWN – Research Report), David A Weber, sold shares of NWN for $111.9K.

Based on Northwest Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $149 million and GAAP net loss of -$724,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.75 and a one-year low of $41.71. Currently, Northwest Gas has an average volume of 97.51K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $57.33, reflecting a -18.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Northwest Gas has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the local distribution of gas and water. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.