The VP-Financial Reporting of Lsb Industries (NYSE: LXU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP-Financial Reporting of Lsb Industries (LXU – Research Report), Harold Rieker, sold shares of LXU for $25.28K.

Following Harold Rieker’s last LXU Sell transaction on February 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.3%.

Based on Lsb Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $98.12 million and GAAP net loss of -$13,279,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.71 and a one-year low of $1.00. LXU’s market cap is $199 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.90.

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility). The company was founded by Jack E. Golsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.