The VP-Financial Reporting of Lsb Industries (NYSE: LXU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP-Financial Reporting of Lsb Industries (LXU – Research Report), Harold Rieker, bought shares of LXU for $9,800.

This recent transaction increases Harold Rieker’s holding in the company by 22.79% to a total of $52.53K.

The company has a one-year high of $7.43 and a one-year low of $1.64. Currently, Lsb Industries has an average volume of 179.48K.

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility). The company was founded by Jack E. Golsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.