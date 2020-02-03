The VP-Finance; CFO of Graham (NYSE: GHM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP-Finance; CFO of Graham (GHM – Research Report), Jeffrey Glajch, bought shares of GHM for $27K.

This is Glajch’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Glajch’s holding in the company by 2.62% to a total of $1.05 million.

Based on Graham’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.29 million and quarterly net profit of $9,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.2 million and had a net profit of $95K. The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Graham has an average volume of 33.28K.

Starting in April 2019, GHM received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Graham has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.