The VP, Finance & CFO of Aaon (NASDAQ: AAON) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Finance & CFO of Aaon (AAON – Research Report), Scott Asbjornson, bought shares of AAON for $546.4K.

Following Scott Asbjornson’s last AAON Buy transaction on June 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.1%. This recent transaction increases Scott Asbjornson’s holding in the company by 1.15% to a total of $102 million.

The company has a one-year high of $81.25 and a one-year low of $40.48. AAON’s market cap is $3.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.40. Currently, Aaon has an average volume of 131.76K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.32M worth of AAON shares and purchased $546.4K worth of AAON shares. The insider sentiment on Aaon has been neutral according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AAON, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils. The company was founded by Norman H. Asbjornson on August 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.