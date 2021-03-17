The VP, Finance & Accounting of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

On March 16 it was reported that the VP, Finance & Accounting of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX – Research Report), James Tessmer, exercised options to sell 22,912 LXRX shares at $3.31 a share, for a total transaction value of $158.3K.

Following James Tessmer’s last LXRX Sell transaction on August 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.65 and a one-year low of $1.03. LXRX’s market cap is $961 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.87.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $8.50, reflecting a -24.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. It drug candidates include XERMELO, Sotagliflozin, LX2761, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.