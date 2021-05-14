The VP, Exploration of Timberline Resources (Other OTC: TLRS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Exploration of Timberline Resources (TLRS – Research Report), Steven Osterberg, bought shares of TLRS for $17.5K.

Following this transaction Steven Osterberg’s holding in the company was increased by 13.7% to a total of $202.3K. In addition to Steven Osterberg, one other TLRS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Timberline Resources has an average volume of 82.63K. TLRS’s market cap is $22.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a one-year high of $0.40 and a one-year low of $0.04.

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.