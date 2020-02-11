The VP – Engineering of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP – Engineering of Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS – Research Report), Peter Bommer, bought shares of AXAS for $9,906.

Following this transaction Peter Bommer’s holding in the company was increased by 8.75% to a total of $106.4K. In addition to Peter Bommer, 6 other AXAS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AXAS’s market cap is $37.23M and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company has a one-year high of $1.55 and a one-year low of $0.21.

Peter Bommer’s trades have generated a -31.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin and Permian Basin.