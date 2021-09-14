The VP CTO of Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP CTO of Data I/O (DAIO – Research Report), Rajeev Gulati, sold shares of DAIO for $50.49K.

In addition to Rajeev Gulati, one other DAIO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Data I/O’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.73 million and GAAP net loss of -$29,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.52 and a one-year low of $2.86. DAIO’s market cap is $57.49 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -20.60.

The insider sentiment on Data I/O has been neutral according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of programming, security provisioning and associated intellectual property management solutions used in electronics manufacturing with flash memory, microcontrollers, and flash memory-based intelligent devices as well as secure element devices and secure microcontrollers. It designs, manufactures and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers, specifically targeting high-growth areas such as high-volume users of flash memory and flash memory based microcontrollers. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in April 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.