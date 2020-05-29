The VP, CSO, COO of Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, CSO, COO of Landstar System (LSTR – Research Report), Joseph Beacom, sold shares of LSTR for $576.2K.

Following Joseph Beacom’s last LSTR Sell transaction on November 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.2%. In addition to Joseph Beacom, one other LSTR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $119.93 and a one-year low of $85.30. LSTR’s market cap is $4.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.20. Currently, Landstar System has an average volume of 277.14K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $100.00, reflecting a 14.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Landstar System has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Landstar System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment includes risk and claims management services. The company was founded in January 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.