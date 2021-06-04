The VP – Corporate Development of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP – Corporate Development of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN – Research Report), Thomas A. Whitaker, sold shares of SHEN for $515.6K.

Following Thomas A. Whitaker’s last SHEN Sell transaction on November 19, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.0%. In addition to Thomas A. Whitaker, one other SHEN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59.69 million and quarterly net profit of $51.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.13 million and had a net profit of $13.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.00 and a one-year low of $38.77. Currently, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has an average volume of 40.39K.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.