The VP – Corporate Controller of Mueller Industries is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP – Corporate Controller of Mueller Industries (MLI – Research Report), Anthony Steinriede, exercised options to buy 3,666 MLI shares at $10.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $36.7K.

This recent transaction increases Anthony Steinriede’s holding in the company by 26.6% to a total of $475.1K. In addition to Anthony Steinriede, one other MLI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.11 and a one-year low of $25.19. MLI’s market cap is $1.55B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.20. Currently, Mueller Industries has an average volume of 181.81K.

The insider sentiment on Mueller Industries has been positive according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mueller Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate.