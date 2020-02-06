The VP, Corp. Dev, GC & Corp. Sec. of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Corp. Dev, GC & Corp. Sec. of Digi International (DGII – Research Report), David Sampsell, bought shares of DGII for $7,105.

Following David Sampsell’s last DGII Buy transaction on November 09, 2015, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Digi International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $62.32 million and quarterly net profit of $208K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.31 million and had a net profit of $4.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.99 and a one-year low of $10.84. Currently, Digi International has an average volume of 316.17K.

Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in December 2019, DGII received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Digi International has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions.