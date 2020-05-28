The VP, Corp. Dev, GC & Corp. Sec. of Digi International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP, Corp. Dev, GC & Corp. Sec. of Digi International (DGII – Research Report), David Sampsell, exercised options to sell 25,000 DGII shares at $9.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $289.9K.

Following David Sampsell’s last DGII Sell transaction on May 22, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on Digi International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $73.45 million and quarterly net profit of $2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.76 million and had a net profit of $1.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.99 and a one-year low of $6.18. DGII’s market cap is $337 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.70.

The insider sentiment on Digi International has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.