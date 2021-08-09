The VP & Corp. Contr of Textron is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP & Corp. Contr of Textron (TXT – Research Report), Mark Bamford, exercised options to sell 1,825 TXT shares at $39.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $131.1K.

Following Mark Bamford’s last TXT Sell transaction on May 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 7.1%.

Based on Textron’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.19 billion and quarterly net profit of $183 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.47 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $92 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.79 and a one-year low of $31.82. Currently, Textron has an average volume of 342.81K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.25, reflecting a -12.5% downside.

Textron, Inc. is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures sells, and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts. The Textron Systems segment product lines consist of unmanned aircraft systems; land and marine systems; weapons and sensors; and a variety of defense and aviation mission support products and services. The Industrial segment designs and manufactures a variety of products under the Golf; Turf Care and Light Transportation Vehicles; Fuel Systems and Functional Components and Powered Tools; and Testing and Measurement Equipment product lines. The Finance segment consists of Textron Financial Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries, which provides finances primarily to purchasers of new Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters. The company founded by Royal Little in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.