The VP & Controller of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Controller of Huntsman (HUN – Research Report), Randy Wright, sold shares of HUN for $1.23M.

Following Randy Wright’s last HUN Sell transaction on May 02, 2014, the stock climbed by 7.4%.

Based on Huntsman’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion and quarterly net profit of $83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.59 billion and had a net profit of $705 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.35 and a one-year low of $16.74. HUN’s market cap is $6.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.00, reflecting a -23.0% downside.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists market share for textile chemicals and dyes. Its products include Methoxypropylamine, Isocyanate, Nonylphenol, and Alkylalkanolamines. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.