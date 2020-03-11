The VP & Controller of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Controller of Holly Energy Partners (HEP – Research Report), Kenneth Norwood, bought shares of HEP for $46.38K.

This recent transaction increases Kenneth Norwood’s holding in the company by 8.11% to a total of $581.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $30.61 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, Holly Energy Partners has an average volume of 395.03K. HEP’s market cap is $1.53B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.74.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded by 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.