The VP & Controller of Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Controller of Dynex Capital (DX – Research Report), Jeffrey Childress, bought shares of DX for $27.92K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Childress’ holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $19.85K. In addition to Jeffrey Childress, 6 other DX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Dynex Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.96 million and quarterly net profit of $55.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-55,395,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $78.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.34 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Dynex Capital has an average volume of 405.37K.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.