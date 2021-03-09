The VP & Controller of Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Controller of Boise Cascade (BCC – Research Report), Kelly Hibbs, sold shares of BCC for $156.8K.

Following Kelly Hibbs’ last BCC Sell transaction on August 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.9%.

Based on Boise Cascade’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $14.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.67 and a one-year low of $20.08. BCC’s market cap is $2.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.00.

The insider sentiment on Boise Cascade has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Boise Cascade Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vertically-integrated wood products and building materials. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes and sells broad line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand board, plywood, lumber, and general line items such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.