The VP, Contr & CAO of Masco is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP, Contr & CAO of Masco (MAS – Research Report), John Lindow, exercised options to sell 34,907 MAS shares at $17.86 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.68M.

Following John Lindow’s last MAS Sell transaction on March 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.8%. In addition to John Lindow, one other MAS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Masco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $530 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 billion and had a net profit of $116 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.06 and a one-year low of $27.04. MAS’s market cap is $12.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.90, reflecting a 5.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Masco has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.