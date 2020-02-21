The VP, Contr & CAO of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Contr & CAO of Allegion (ALLE – Research Report), Douglas Ranck, sold shares of ALLE for $472.2K.

Following Douglas Ranck’s last ALLE Sell transaction on June 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 23.8%. In addition to Douglas Ranck, one other ALLE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Allegion’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $720 million and quarterly net profit of $80.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $702 million and had a net profit of $133 million. The company has a one-year high of $139.24 and a one-year low of $87.10. Currently, Allegion has an average volume of 700.38K.

The insider sentiment on Allegion has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific.