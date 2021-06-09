The VP & Chief HR Officer of Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Chief HR Officer of Ducommun (DCO – Research Report), Rose Rogers, sold shares of DCO for $69.64K.

Following Rose Rogers’ last DCO Sell transaction on August 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.6%. In addition to Rose Rogers, one other DCO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $65.40 and a one-year low of $30.45. Currently, Ducommun has an average volume of 41.93K. DCO’s market cap is $670 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.70.

The insider sentiment on Ducommun has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures contoured aero structure components, assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures. Its products include commercial, military fixed-wing, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircrafts. The firm’s products include human machine interface, RF products, and motors and resolvers. The company was founded by Charles Louis Ducommun in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.