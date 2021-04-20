The VP & CFO of Westwater Resources (NYSE MKT: WWR) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP & CFO of Westwater Resources (WWR – Research Report), Jeffrey Vigil, bought shares of WWR for $7,175.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Vigil’s holding in the company by 11.04% to a total of $73.38K.

The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $1.05. WWR’s market cap is $135 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Westwater Resources, Inc. engages in the development and production of lithium and uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium, Lithium and Graphite. Its projects include lithium exploration targets in Columbus Basin, Railroad Valley, and Sal Rica; and uranium projects in Turkey and New Mexico. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.