The VP & CFO of Trilogy Metals (NYSE MKT: TMQ) is Selling Shares

On November 12, the VP & CFO of Trilogy Metals (TMQ – Research Report), Elaine Sanders, sold shares of TMQ for $43.75K.

In addition to Elaine Sanders, 5 other TMQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Sanders’ first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, Trilogy Metals has an average volume of 176.35K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.73, reflecting a -41.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $693.3K worth of TMQ shares and purchased $731K worth of TMQ shares. The insider sentiment on Trilogy Metals has been neutral according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.