The VP & CFO of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & CFO of PotlatchDeltic (PCH – Research Report), Jerald Richards, sold shares of PCH for $1.21M.

Following Jerald Richards’ last PCH Sell transaction on February 10, 2014, the stock climbed by 33.9%. In addition to Jerald Richards, 2 other PCH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on PotlatchDeltic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $354 million and quarterly net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.99 and a one-year low of $29.12. Currently, PotlatchDeltic has an average volume of 794.85K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $65.00, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on PotlatchDeltic has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jerald Richards' trades have generated a -4.6% average return based on past transactions.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Resource segment includes planting and harvesting trees, building and maintaining roads, hunting leases, recreation permits, biomass production and carbon sequestration. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.