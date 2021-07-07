The VP & CFO of Netlist (Other OTC: NLST) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP & CFO of Netlist (NLST – Research Report), Gail Sasaki, bought shares of NLST for $168.8K.

Following this transaction Gail Sasaki’s holding in the company was increased by 69.33% to a total of $2.36 million. Following Gail Sasaki’s last NLST Buy transaction on March 18, 2021, the stock climbed by 3.1%.

Based on Netlist’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.9 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,017,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.63 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.85 and a one-year low of $0.42. NLST’s market cap is $1.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -65.20.

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include NVvault, a flash memory based subsystem that enables data retention for weeks following a disaster; EXPRESSvault, a PCI Express backup and recovery solution for cache data protection, and a robust portfolio of high performance and specialty DIMMs. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong, and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.