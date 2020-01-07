The VP & CFO of Masco is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP & CFO of Masco (MAS – Research Report), John Sznewajs, exercised options to sell 41,312 MAS shares at $10.24 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.96M.

Following John Sznewajs’ last MAS Sell transaction on December 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $48.41 and a one-year low of $30.48. MAS’s market cap is $13.5B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.79.

The insider sentiment on Masco has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products.